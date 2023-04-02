“QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley Spotted at Halfway House After Released from Prison

by

On Thursday, January 6 protester Jacob Chansley, aka the “QAnon Shaman”, was released from prison to a halfway house, according to prison records. The Daily Mail first reported on Chansley’s release. While some headlines point to the recent release of the January 6 video showing Capitol Police escorting Chansley, the Bureau of Prisons released a statement that points to the First Step Act enacted by President Trump as the reason for his early release from a 41-month prison sentence.

Chansley’s mother Martha Chansley told TGP’s Jordan Conradson in an interview last week she was expecting her son to be released from prison soon.

“Federal Bureau of Prisons listing shows the so-called Jan 6 Q-Anon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, has been transferred from federal prison to a halfway house in the Phoenix area…His projected release date from the halfway house is May 25…Bureau of Prisons wouldn’t comment on Chansley’s case specifically..But…..Bureau of Prisons says: “Recent changes have been made regarding First Step Act assessments such that the 28-day assessment will count as the first, and that an inmate will be able to earn 15 days after two assessments rather than three…These additional time credits were calculated during the last scheduled application rollout in March 2023. therefore, these changes will allow inmates to earn the extra 5 days of time credit for every 30-day period.”

CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane tweeted:

On Sunday, Jacob Chansley was spotted at a halfway house following his prison release.

Chansley was seen at the Phoenix Residential Reentry Center, a facility with 70 beds, walking to and from his designated unit on the top floor.

