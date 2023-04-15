Protesters Storm Stage To Protest Ron DeSantis During Speech At GOP Fundraiser (VIDEO)

Two protesters rushed to the stage interrupting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a speech at a GOP fundraiser in New Hampshire on Friday night.

“Jews against DeSantis,” the women yelled.

The Republican governor was initially viscerally startled as the women ran to the podium and held up a banner.

WATCH:

Protesters rushed to the stage towards Ron DeSantis at a GOP fundraiser in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/Nrb2crzo3E — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 14, 2023

DeSantis played it cool as security guards pulled the protesters off the stage.

“Got to have a little spice in the speech, right?” the governor quipped while resuming his remarks. “You have to have a little fun.”

DeSantis wondered why people would pay $150 per ticket or $500 for a VIP ticket for entry to the event just to pull the stunt.

“Why do you want to pay the ticket for that to get in? But different strokes for different folks,” he said.

In addition to the protesters who ambushed the stage on Friday night, demonstrators surrounded the Manchester venue outside of DeSantis’s address waving Donald Trump signs.

Despite the interruptions, the New Hampshire event headlined by DeSantis is the most successful Republican Party fundraiser in its history, New Hampshire Republican Party chairman Chris Ager told reporters.

“We have raised over $382,000,” Ager said. “Largest ever.”

DeSantis, who is garnering national attention amid speculation of a 2024 presidential run, signed an abortion bill into law on Thursday night. The legislation outlaws abortion after six weeks.

Scathing over the measure, Democrats are pouncing on the Republican lawmaker over the issue.

Executive director of Planned Parenthood Jenny Lawson claims the ban is inhumane.

“Signing an abortion ban is the latest mark in DeSantis’ long record of cruelty — and Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations will be sure it’s a record the public does not forget,” Lawson said in a statement.

DeSantis is slated for a trip to South Carolina next week, a key stop in the Republican presidential primary process, Daily Mail reports.