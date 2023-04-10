Heads of Hezbollah and Hamas Terror Group Hold Rare Meeting – Pledge ‘Resistance’ Against Israel

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah met in Beirut recently and pledged resistance efforts against Israel.

The Jerusalem Post reports:

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met in Beirut with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah to discuss resistance efforts against Israel, after a tense weekend in which his terror group fired rockets across the country’s southern and northern borders. Haniyeh’s deputy Saleh al-Arouri was also present at the meeting, which was reported on by the affiliated news outlet Al-Mayadeen. In Israel, the IDF continued to reinforce itself with additional reserve forces, which was itself a response to several days of rocket attacks from Gaza, then Lebanon and then Syria, as well as multiple terror incidents and tension surrounding the Temple Mount at the height of Passover and Ramadan.

#Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and her deputy Salih Al-Aruri met with #Hezbollah leader Hasan #Nasrallah in #Beirut on Sunday, #Lebanese media reported. (Google translate)

IDF announced a strike in Syria in response to rocket launches toward Israeli territory ,”A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck additional targets in Syrian territory, including a military compound of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Armed Forces, military radars systems and artillery posts used by the Syrian Armed Forces.”

“This is following the previous IDF strikes earlier tonight in Syrian territory on the launchers from which rockets were fired toward Israeli territory. This strike was carried out by a UAV and in response to the rocket launches earlier tonight (Sunday) toward Israeli territory.”

“The IDF sees the State of Syria responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty.”

