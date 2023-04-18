A pro-life pregnancy center in Bowling Green, Ohio, was vandalized Saturday, with the message “abort God” painted on the building.

Graffiti scrawled on the wall of HerChoice, with is also called the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center, also included the name of “Jane’s Revenge,” a pro-abortion group, according to Fox News.

The Counter Extremism Project refers to Jane’s Revenge as “a militant pro-abortion rights group” and noted it had been linked to violence at four pro-life pregnancy centers.

In addition to the group’s name, vandals scrawled “liars,” “fake clinic,” and “fund abortion” on the building.

Rochelle Sikora, the executive director of HerChoice, told Fox, “Saturday morning on April 15th, an individual claiming to be part of ‘Jane’s Revenge’ used spray paint to deface the east wall of HerChoice.”

“This vile attack is part of a nationwide movement to intimidate, threaten, and terrorize pregnancy centers. These tactics are not only anti-American, they are based on misconceptions, misinformation, and outright lies,” she said.

“In fact, our resolve to serve is only strengthened,” Sikora added.

“For those looking to help us respond to this vandalism with love and compassion, we invite you to join our mission to love, serve, and equip anyone facing a pregnancy decision with Christ-centered resources and support that empower them to pursue life for themselves and their unborn child,” she said.

Sikora said the clinic upgraded safeguards after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs. Wade decision last year, according to WTOL-TV.

“We’ve kinda been prepared for it since the Supreme Court decision last year,” she told the outlet.

“We knew that there were lots of threats being thrown around against pregnancy centers. So, we installed improved security. We kinda were ready for it, mentally,” she said.

Security footage recorded the incident, and the center has filed a police report.

The video appeared to show a female wearing a hat and surgical mask at the center at 3:26 a.m. Saturday, a police report said, according to the Sentinel-Tribune.

Ohio Right to Life CEO Peter Range told Fox News the HerChoice staff “are some of the kindest, loving and caring individuals you could ever meet.”

“Knowing these individuals personally, this attack on their center will only strengthen their resolve to continue to love those in need,” he said.

“A huge thank you should be given to the local Knights of Columbus council and the college students who came out to help the cleanup process immediately upon seeing the vandalism,” he said, adding that he prays that “local officials, statewide elected members and national leaders will all rise to the moment and speak out against these attacks to put an end to these senseless attacks once and for all.”

