Prince Harry to Attend His Father’s Coronation – Meghan Markle Will Stay at Home to Avoid Boos from Angry Brits in the Crowd

Prince Harry announced he will attend his father’s coronation ceremony next week. Meghan Markle will stay at home in California.
This will be Prince Harry’s first appearance with the Royal Family since he smeared the Royals and openly aired his grievances in a book and NetFlix movie special.
What a guy.
Bitter Meghan Markle will avoid the boos.
So Meghan bottles it, leaving Prince Harry to attend the Coronation alone in order to avoid boos from angry Brits in the crowd.
But how sad to deny the king the chance to see his two grandchildren who will remain in California.
— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) April 12, 2023
The BBC reported:
Prince Harry will come to the King’s coronation but Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be attending, Buckingham Palace has said.
There had been speculation about whether the couple would travel to the coronation but it has now emerged that Prince Harry will attend alone.
Prince Harry will join more than 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
It will be the first time he will have been seen with the Royal Family since his bombshell memoir, Spare.
Prince Harry’s book vividly revealed the depth of disagreements with other members of the Royal Family and he has since spoken of feeling “different” from the rest of his family.
The decision for Meghan to reject the invitation will be seen as part of these ongoing, unresolved family tensions.