Prince Harry to Attend His Father’s Coronation – Meghan Markle Will Stay at Home to Avoid Boos from Angry Brits in the Crowd

Prince Harry announced he will attend his father’s coronation ceremony next week. Meghan Markle will stay at home in California.

This will be Prince Harry’s first appearance with the Royal Family since he smeared the Royals and openly aired his grievances in a book and NetFlix movie special.

What a guy.

Bitter Meghan Markle will avoid the boos.

So Meghan bottles it, leaving Prince Harry to attend the Coronation alone in order to avoid boos from angry Brits in the crowd.

But how sad to deny the king the chance to see his two grandchildren who will remain in California. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) April 12, 2023

The BBC reported: