President Trump’s Attorneys Will Immediately File a Motion to Dismiss After Reviewing BS Indictment from Corrupt NY DA

President Trump’s legal team is expected to immediately file a motion to dismiss as soon as they have time to review the BS indictment against President Trump.
Trump’s team says they expect that the indictment against President Trump will be legally frail in the BS case pushed by radical left Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg.
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer said Sunday he expects to make a motion to dismiss any charges brought by a Manhattan grand jury in District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe.
“We will take the indictment. We will dissect it. The team will look at every, every potential issue that we will be able to challenge, and we will challenge. And of course, I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there’s no law that fits this,” Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina told CNN host Dana Bash Sunday.
“And you have a situation where, you know, the federal government, the Department of Justice, turned this matter down,” Tacopina continued on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The FEC, which governs federal election laws, said there’s no violation here. Yet somehow a state prosecutor has taken a misdemeanor and tried cobble together to make it a felony by alleging a violation of federal campaign violations. And the FEC said that doesn’t exist.”