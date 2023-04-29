President Trump with Honey Badger Steve Bannon on Democrat Policies: “You Can’t Be This Stupid When They Cheat Like They Did in 2020” (VIDEO)

by


Steve Bannon and President Donald Trump (Midnight Rider pic)

The War Room’s Steve Bannon sat down with President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon in Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump discussed the story and inspiration behind his latest book, “Letters to Trump.”

The entire video is posted at Real America’s Voice on Rumble.

During the interview, President Trump weighed in on the insanity of the left and thier policies to destroy the United States.

President Trump argued that Democrats can’t be this stupid because they’re so good at cheating.

President Trump, “Are they bad people or are they stupid? They can only be two things. They only want to be people who destroy our country or they’re stupid people.”

Steve Bannon: Do you think they’re stupid people?

President Trump: I think actually they can’t be because they cheat so well. You can’t be stupid when they cheat like they did in 2020. They’ve cheated at a level that no one’s ever cheated before. They used COVID to cheat with all these mail-in ballots.

Here is the full interview from Mar-a-Lago.
The Honey Badger and the GOAT!

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.