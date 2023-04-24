President Trump Will Make First Public Statements on Tucker Carlson’s Removal from FOX – Tonight at 9 PM ET with Greg Kelly on Newsmax

Newsmax host Greg Kelly will interview President Donald Trump on Monday night at 9 PM Eastern.

Kelly tweeted out about the interview this weekend on his flight to Florida.

Headed to Palm Beach for an exclusive ONE-ON-ONE with ‘45 for my show on #Newsmax tomorrow night at 10pm Eastern. Don’t miss it!!! pic.twitter.com/1idoVDsCzz — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 23, 2023

Apparently, the video was taped earlier today at Mar-a-Lago.

Watch tonight at 9pm Eastern on #Newsmax!!!! pic.twitter.com/jDaVvJjmO2 — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 24, 2023

President Trump will make his first public statements about Tucker Carlson’s departure from FOX News in tonight’s interview.

Newsmax is wisely promoting this as Trump’s first comments on Tucker’s removal from the FOX News lineup.