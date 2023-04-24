President Trump Will Make First Public Statements on Tucker Carlson’s Removal from FOX – Tonight at 9 PM ET with Greg Kelly on Newsmax

by

Newsmax host Greg Kelly will interview President Donald Trump on Monday night at 9 PM Eastern.

Kelly tweeted out about the interview this weekend on his flight to Florida.

Apparently, the video was taped earlier today at Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump will make his first public statements about Tucker Carlson’s departure from FOX News in tonight’s interview.

Newsmax is wisely promoting this as Trump’s first comments on Tucker’s removal from the FOX News lineup.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
