President Trump Talks About JFK Jr. In His Latest Interview with Mark Levin

President Trump sat down with Fox News host Mark Levin during a recent airing of “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

During one point of the interview, Levin talked about Trump’s new book called “Letters to Trump”.

Levin mentioned that one of the letters in the book is from former US Senator of Massachusetts the late Ted Kennedy.

Trump responded to Levin by saying although they had different philosophies he was good friends with Ted and even gave him favor at one point in time.

The 45th president would then transition and talk about the late John F. Kennedy, Jr.

Trump stated “I got to know John Kennedy very well. John John. Fantastic guy. I think he could’ve been president.”

WATCH:

Donald Trump on JFK Jr.: “I think he would have been President.” pic.twitter.com/Y3sLxYC6pX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 24, 2023

Donald Trump and JFK Jr. in the latter part of the 90s were seen together on numerous occasions.

Kennedy thought very fondly of Trump and according to Kennedy’s former business partner Michael Berman, Kennedy believed Trump should be the one running for president not him.

John F. Kennedy, Jr. was killed in a plane crash on July 16, 1999. He was only 38 years-old.