President Trump Projects Strength as the Whole World Watches

by

President Trump always shows strength.  What a leader. 

President Trump’s doctor in the White House and House Representative Ronnie Jackson shared the photo above on Truth Social.

The President shared at about the same time the following Truth.

Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!

The above picture came from a real Trump supporter.

They are after us.  President Trump is just in the way.

He arrived moments ago.


