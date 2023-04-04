President Trump Comments on DA Bragg Illegally Leaking Bogus Trump Indictment to the Press

President Trump shared on Truth Social the additional crimes committed by the crooks running the New York DA’s office.

We know Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is backed by George Soros and promised to indict President Trump when he was running for office. He is as crooked as the day is long and he’s not too bright either.

We also know that Bragg’s office recently hired Obama White House Attorney and Biden DOJ attorney Matt Colangelo a woke and clearly crooked prosecutor.

Tonight we learned that Bragg’s Chief of Staff is a Trump hater as well. These people have no regard for the law and use America’s legal system as a tool to take down good Americans like President Trump.

It’s no surprise these people committed a felony by leaking the indictment against President Trump to the press. These people are evil and sick Obama and Biden puppets.

President Trump commented on their actions moments ago on Trump Social.

Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me. I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!

President Trump also shared the following:

D.A. BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment. There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury. No Crime by Trump. What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW!

These people aren’t Americans and they aren’t men of integrity, they are more like the goons that helped the Nazis or the communists take over countries. They have no regard for the rule of law. They should never hold a position in our law enforcement ever again. These are the people Obama and Biden groomed in the cesspool called the DOJ. They all are the real criminals.