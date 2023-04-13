PLEASE: Email YOUR Words of Encouragement to the Proud Boys on Trial in DC Kangaroo Court! Defendants Await Verdict Next Week! EASY INSTRUCTIONS IN ARTICLE!

The Proud Boys trial is coming closer to an end as defendants took the stand this week and attorneys prepare for closing statements early next week. After that, twelve D.C. jurors will decide the fate of these five men and to a certain extent the future of the First Amendment. These twelve likely liberal jurors were subjected to four months of listening to the lies of the Department of Justice and their conspiracy theory that a drinking fraternity conspired to overthrow democracy.

“I hope these jurors realize the weight that is carried on their shoulders,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “I pray they are able to see past their political differences and come back with a fair verdict- NOT GUILTY. If they come back with a Guilty verdict on Seditious Conspiracy, then that means the end of the First Amendment right to protest and Due Process as we know it.”

The five Proud Boys on trial face multiple bogus charges- including Seditious Conspiracy, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, Conspiracy to Prevent an Officer from Discharging Any Duties, Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder and Aiding and Betting, Destruction of Government Property and Adding and Abetting, and Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers. They face decades in prison if found guilty. We have released multiple articles, videos and exculpatory evidence the Government withheld from the public over the past year exonerating the Proud Boys.

The men are in solitary confinement but now have access to an electronic pad where they can receive messages, pay money for approved movies and make calls. You can donate to their accounts so they can make these purchases that keep them sane. If funds are left over, they get moved with them to the next jail. If they are set free, any extra funds will be given back to them on a debit card.

Jury selection for the trial began before last Christmas on December 19th. The trial has stretched out for almost four months now. Much of that time had been taken up by the government bringing on witness after compromised witness.

After almost four months of torture, the men are fatigued. Every day they are awakened at Alexandria Detention Center at 5:30 AM in their tiny individual solitary cells. Their hands are shackled to their waist and their legs are chained together. They are taken by bus to the courthouse where they are unshackled and are able to dress in their suits for court. They have been subject to months to witnessing their own demonization by the prosecution and unfair treatment by the judge. At around 6 PM, the jury is released and the men are re-shackled and bused back to the jail. At the jail they are required to mask up and are subject to strip searches before being deposited back into their tiny cells around 8:30 PM and given a dinner of bologna slices and bread.

The men are not allowed to integrate with the rest of the inmates at the jail. They are not they allowed in the Recreation room, library or cafeteria like the other inmates. In fact, Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio is considered so “dangerous” that when he gets walked down the hall to his cell to court the entire floor must be “cleared”.

After jury instructions next week, the men will be required to sit in cells at the courthouse until the verdict is reached- shackled the entire day during jury deliberations.

The five prisoners are:

Joseph Biggs, a father of a six year-old daughter. Biggs is also a popular former Infowars show host. He is a decorated Veteran and earned two Purple Hearts during several tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. His daughter Savannah carries around his picture telling those she meets “This is my father”. She has not seen him in over two years.

Biggs told Gateway Pundit reporter Alicia Powe in February:

“You get an idea of how trials go through the movies and books, but boy, let me tell you, it’s nothing like you read. It’s set up against you in every way,” Biggs warned.” I mean, the prosecutors are allowed to say anything they want, introduce anything they want — testimony from FBI agents they know lied; testimony from people who have changed their stories, and we even have proof that they’ve changed their stories and it doesn’t matter.” “This trial is about destroying our names. It’s about taking things that have happened in our personal lives and using it against us. It’s about things that have nothing to do with any of us on trial — and that’s just free game,” he said. “We have very rarely even talked about January 6 during this trial. Most of it are other events, other things.” “Hopefully when we are victorious, victorious at the end of this, myself and the other four guys that are part of this Proud Boy indictment, we will be able to lend a hand in trying to figure out a lot of these problems that are happening.” Trending: “THIS IS IMPEACHABLE” – BIDEN BUSTED – Removed President Trump’s Executive Privilege in Order to Raid Mar-a-Lago to Cover-Up His Own Illegal Possession of Classified Docs

Zachary “Zach” Rehl is a father, a husband, and a Marine Corps Veteran. According to an article by Jim Hoft, Rehl is an an American Patriot who loves his country and was arrested last March 17, 2021, for attending the January 6 protests. Since his arrest, Zach has missed the birth of his daughter and he has never been able to hold his almost two-year-old child. He also has a teenage daughter who he misses greatly and has not seen since his arrest. Zach was the provider for his household, and his absence has been a cause of great stress mentally, emotionally, and financially for his family. In a letter delivered to Zach’s wife, the VA informed her that her husband’s benefits would be terminated.

“Based on the information in our letter dated June 13, 2022, we suspended your monthly compensation benefits effective September 1, 2022, which is the first day of the month following the 60-day due process period,” the VA said in the letter.

“The country Zack Rehl fought for has turned it back on him,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Agaisnt Political Persecution. “He is no longer needed for combat, but they have found a new use for him- lock him up and politically persecute him to further their agenda in taking down President Trump.”

Dominic Pezzola, is a Marine Corp. veteran, former Golden Gloves Italian-American boxer, and beloved father and husband. Pezzola spent almost two years in unconstitutional pre-trial detention and never had access to or seen an iota of his own defense discovery UNTIL THE FIRST WEEK OF HIS TRAIL.

“Being held hostage in DC I would imagine has similarities to being a POW in a third-world country. Aside from being physically abused while in lockdowns for months, I am subjected to racist propaganda and denied medical care. Not being allowed to shave or get a haircut for so long, I look like I’ve been stranded on a deserted island for decades. We are also almost completely cut off from any access to the outside world including visits from attorneys and family. I have not seen my family in over a year and now the jail has cut off my phone for no reason for the last 45 days so I haven’t been able to speak to them or my attorney either. The jail has also restricted our attorneys from seeing us to help us work on our cases, using COVID as a reason to shred our constitutional rights and the DC District Court judges are completely fine with it. The feds are evil, period. They have been setting up people they politically disagree with for decades now from COINTELPRO in the late 60s against the Black Panthers to Governor Whitmer of Michigan’s kidnapping plot to try giving MAGA a bad image. What they are engaged in now is nothing more than a modern-day inquisition, trying to torture people into confessing to crimes they didn’t commit at the direction of the FBI. Most Republicans in Congress are spineless gutless and ball-less. They are in no hurry to fix things because they have found ways to enrich themselves while in government and are not suffering like every day in Americans are. We don’t have the luxury of time. Our lives are being destroyed by tyranny right now, exposing the setup of January 6 would be the death nail in the Democratic Party’s coffin. Proving that the federal government in coordination with the corrupt left set up and entrapped their political rivals to both go after President Trump again and to unleash the government spying and enforcement agencies against t\ht, would be a guaranteed landslide for Republicans. Yet, rinos like Mitch McConnell and his kind show no interest in getting to the bottom of things most likely due to their own corruption. I want you all to understand that what the feds are doing to the January Sixers is just a small example of what they want to do to all of you who speak out. Most of us who are illegally detained understand that right now we are the sacrificed lambs. We also believe we are serving a higher purpose, like opening the public eyes to the evil and corruption that is so prevalent in our government. But make no mistake, we are determined to fight and determined to prevail.” “All that needs to happen for evil to triumph is for good men and women to do nothing”

Ethan Nordean strolled in an open door to the Capitol on January 6th, as cops stood by watching and giving directions. The 32-year old Christian is married with one child. He has lived in or near Auburn, Washington his entire life. He is married and has one child.

Nordean’s family owns and operates Wally’s Chowder House restaurants in Des Moines and Buckley in Washington state. Ethan worked in the family business before his persecution. Nordean was a dedicated bodybuilder and owned a small business in called Bangarang Elite Supplements that sold protein powder. The business is now defunct, thanks to the Biden Regime.

A peaceful protester carrying a bullhorn, Nordean was seen on video assisting police on January 6th and marching peacefully with his fellow Proud Boys.

Enrique Tarrio, the famed leader of the Proud Boys drinking fraternity, was not present in Washington D..C on January 6th. The desperate DOJ and Biden Regime has used Tarrio as their main scapegoat for January 6th. The Chairman of the Proud Boys lived in Miami before his incarceration and owns a Miami T-shirt business, known as the 1776 Shop, an online vendor for right-wing merchandise.

Tarrio had spent six months in jail prior to being arrested for January 6th for his alleged involvement in burning a BLM flag after scores of leftist protestors burned American flags and were cheered on by their party.

The fake news media and Biden’s puppets have labeled the Afro-Cuban a “white supremacist”, event thought he has been quoted as saying:

“I denounce white supremacy. I denounce anti-Semitism. I denounce racism. I denounce fascism. I denounce communism and any other -ism that is prejudiced towards people because of their race, religion, culture, tone of skin. I’m pretty brown, I’m Cuban. There’s nothing white supremacist about me.”

Tarrio told this reporter one of the hardest parts for him about being in prison and solitary confinement is talking on the phone with people and a person says something as simple as “I’m going to go to the park” or “I’m going to go take a walk.” Tarrio describes the immediate feeling feeling of “oxygen being pulled from his chest” and having to suddenly “breathe deeper” when people say stuff like this to him. “That’s what hits me the most. Not being in open air. It bothers me more than if someone tells me they are going smoke a brisket on the BBQ.”

“It bothers me to see outside my windowing jail or watch people from the bus on the way to court,” said Tarrio. “Just watching people on the sidewalk walking…I am like “Fu*k”, it just hurts.”

“For the first time in my life the sun in the sky has not directly hit my skin in over a year,” said Tarrio. “There is always something between it like glass. You know when you get thirsty or hungry? I feel my skin needing to be touched directly to the sun.”

Securus Mobile is a smartphone app that can be used to communicate directly with inmates who are currently incarcerated at various State Facilities throughout the US, as well as deposit funds directly into their Telecom account (these funds can be used to communicate with their families, make telephone calls, watch movies, etc. They cannot be used to purchase commissary.). This tutorial will guide you through how to download, setup, and use the Securus Mobile app to communicate with these inmates.

Go to your phone’s App Store (Google Playstore for Androids or the APP Store for Apple) and search for “Securus Mobile” app. The icon of the app will be Blue with “SECURUS” in the middle. Download and Install the App to your phone. Open the Application. You will be presented with the options of either Logging In, or Creating a New Account. Click the “Create Account” link. You will be taken to a screen where you will need to enter and confirm your email address, enter a password, and accept the “Terms and Conditions”. Next you will need to Select 3 different security questions, and provide the answers. This will be used to verify your account if there are ever any issues, so it is very important to remember the answers you provide here. Next you will need to provide the following information: First Name Last Name Email Phone Number Address City State Zip Code 4-Digit PASSCODE (like a PIN) Submit this information and your account should be successfully created. If for some reason it is not, please follow the instructions given. (You may have to click on a link in an email sent to your email address to verify your email address.)

Now that you have downloaded the Securus Mobile app, and created an account, let’s introduce you to the App and the features or functions you will use to communicate with those incarcerated at the facilities that utilize the Securus Mobile app. Open the Securus Mobile app and login to your account.

Once Logged In, you will see the following Features: Call Subscriptions (Subscribe to Fixed-Rate Calls to a single Facility) Securus Video Connect (Video Calls with inmates, not all facilities allow this service) AdvanceConnect (Fund or Manage your prepaid calling account with Securus) Securus Debit (Fund an Individual’s Securus Account) eMessaging (Send and Receive email-like messages to inmates) Videogram (Send a 30-sec video to an inmate, not available at all facilities) SNAP n’ SEND (Send a photo instantly to an inmate, not available at all facilities) Text Connect (Send and receive text messages, not available at all facilities)

For our purposes, we will only be looking at two of these features: “eMESSAGING” and “Securus Debit”. eMESSAGING will allow you to send emails back and forth with incarcerated inmates. The Securus Debit will allow you to deposit money directly into their telecom account.

eMESSAGING Feature

Adding a Contact is the first step that will need to be completed. You will need to know the correct spelling of the First Name and Last Name of the inmate’s name. You will also need to know the STATE and the NAME of the facility where they are incarcerated.

To add a CONTACT:

Open the Securus Mobile app and Login to your account. Open the eMessaging Feature. You will see a menu at either the bottom of the app, or the top of the app, with the following options: Inbox Sent Draft Contacts Stamps Click on the “Contacts” icon. Click on the “PLUS” icon to add a new contact. Enter the First Name, example: Zachary. Enter the Last Name, example: Rehl. Select the State from the drop-down list, example: Virginia. Select the Facility from the new drop-down list that appears, example: Alexandria Detention Center. Click the “Find Contact” button, and those matching the criteria will be displayed. Click on the inmate you wish to add, and you will be prompted to add that person to your contacts list. Click the “Confirm” button to complete this process. Next you can repeat this process for any other inmates, such as: Henry Tarrio Ethan Nordean Joseph Biggs Dominica Pezzola

To Purchase STAMPS

Sending eMessages will require you to purchase “Stamps” as each message sent will require a stamp. You will also be given an option to send a “Reply Stamp” to the inmate, to ensure they can message you back. PLEASE NOTE: Stamps can ONLY be used at a particular facility, but they can be used for any inmate at that facility that are in your Contacts List. Each stamp costs $0.50, can be purchased in increments of 5, 10, 20, or 50, and will incurr a transaction fee of $3.00 per purchase. To purchase stamps:

Open the App and Login to your account. Open the eMessaging Feature. You will see a menu at either the bottom of the app, or the top of the app, with the following options: Inbox Sent Draft Contacts Stamps Click on the “Stamps” icon. Select a Contact at the facility for which you want to purchase Stamps. Select the Increments of stamps you would like to purchase and click the “NEXT” button. Add your card Information and Billing Address (Billing Address must match the address for your credit card) and then click “NEXT” Button. There will be a Payment Summary giving you the total that will be charged to your credit card. If everything is correct, click the “Submit” button. You will receive confirmation and your stamp balance for that facility will now be updated to reflect your purchase.

To Send an eMESSAGE

Now that you have added contacts and stamps to your eMessaging feature within the Securus Mobile app, you can now send a message to any of your contacts. To send a message:

Open the App and Login to your account. Open the eMessaging feature. You will see a menu at either the bottom of the app, or the top of the app, with the following options: Inbox Sent Draft Contacts Stamps It will open automatically to the “Inbox” screen, and you will see an icon that looks like a pencil – click this icon. Tap to Select the Contact you wish to write to from your Contacts List. Enter a Subject in the Subject line, much like you would for an email. In the Compose section write your message. (PLEASE NOTE: All correspondence with all inmates is monitored, reviewed, and read. Please keep in mind that anything they talk to you about can be used against them in their court proceedings. We strongly urge you NOT to ask direct questions or details about their case, charges, etc.) When finished, you will have an option to send along with the message a “Reply Stamp”. This will ensure that they have the stamp necessary to send you a reply. If you wish to send a “Reply Stamp” simply check the box at the bottom of the message. To send the message click the “Send” airplane icon at the top of the screen. You will receive confirmation that your message was sent.

To Fund an Inmate Telecom Account

Open the App and Login to your account. Open the “Securus Debit” Feature. Enter the Inmate’s First Name Enter the Inmate’s Last Name Select the STATE Select the Facility Click “Find Contact” button Confirm the Contact by clicking the Contact Summary Enter your Billing Information – this must match your Credit Card billing information – and click “Next” button. Select the Card Type: Mastercard or Visa Enter your Credit Card information – the expiration date must include 4 digits for the year – then enter the amount (up to a max of $100) in the “Deposit Amount” field, and then click the “Next” Button. You will be provided a “Transaction Summary” screen – verify that all the information is correct. To complete the transaction, click the “Submit” button. You will be provided with a confirmation email of the transaction to your email address.

Remember, in the end GOD WINS.