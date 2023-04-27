Planned Parenthood Says They Performed 374,155 Abortions Last Year

Planned Parenthood’s annual report has revealed that the organization performed 374,155 abortions last year.

This is the second-highest number of abortions performed in a single year in the organization’s history.

This averages out to 1,025 abortions being performed by Planned Parenthood every day.

“In 21 states, Planned Parenthood patients can access medication abortion via telehealth — including site-to-site and direct-to-patient care. PPFA is focused on supporting affiliates in states with favorable policy environments to sustainably expand telehealth abortion access and increase their capacity as patients travel from states where abortion access is restricted,” the report boasts in a section of how they are handling the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The report continued, “in partnership with affiliates across 14 states, PPFA launched a campaign in the days following the leak of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, reassuring patients and potential patients that Planned Parenthood was still there to provide sexual and reproductive care — including abortion, where legal. The ads reached more than 6.2 million people. An additional campaign on 68 college campuses reached 1.2 million students.”

The report also explained that Planned Parenthood attorneys have filed over 40 lawsuits challenging abortion bans and restrictions.

Planned Parenthood also bragged about how they are using TikTok to reach “new audiences” of young women.

“In 2021, PPFA launched its presence on TikTok, and has since gained 135K+ followers and millions of views — making it one of our most highly engaged channels,” the report states. “PPFA also launched the TikTok Collective: A group of 13 TikTok creators who created dozens of posts about sexual and reproductive health and rights that got a total of 20 million views and 2.9 million engagements.”