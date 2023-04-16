Piers Morgan Demolishes Dem Katie Porter for Attacking All American Swimmer Riley Gaines

All American swimmer Riley Gaines has been a powerful and passionate voice for women’s rights in the wake of biological men infiltrating women’s sports.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Gaines’ recent speech on protecting women’s sports at San Francisco State University where she was ambushed and physically assaulted by a trans activist. The attack, and vicious crowd, proved so terrifying for Gaines that she was barricaded in a 3rd floor room for almost three hours.

Friday, Piers Morgan and Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) appeared on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher.’ When the topic of biological men in women’s sports was raised, things got heated.

Porter implied that Gaines, attacked by an unhinged mob, used the attack to ‘get likes and clicks.’

'You should be able to have a civil debate, nobody, including Riley Gaines – who I disagree with strongly should,' said Porter who was interrupted at that point by Morgan. 'What do you disagree with, out of interest,' he asks. 'I think that it should be up to sporting bodies to make decisions about ..' she continues before Morgan again asks 'What is it she's said that's actually wrong.' 'I think that she's tried to turn this – you know how we've talked about people becoming – using things to get likes and get clicks,' she explains. 'That's not what she's doing,' said Morgan. 'She's not?' responded Porter in shock. 'All I've seen her do is stand up for women's rights for fairness and equality,' he said. During the 2021-2022 NCAA women's swimming season Lia Thomas sparked a growing debate over the fairness of transgender women competing against biological females. She became the first transgender woman to win an Ivy League Championship and later an NCAA Championship in the 500 free. Morgan cites this example and said: '[Gaines] competed against Lia Thomas and it was obviously unfair.' 'Lia Thomas won one of the races in the NCAA championships by 50 seconds against a bunch of biological females who simply couldn't keep up. 'That can not be right, it can not be fair.' Porter vehemently disagreed with the notion saying that it should be up to the sporting bodies to make decisions around fairness. 'That is something, that I trust, our sporting bodies should be dealing with. And by the way, Riley is speaking up for herself and that is her prerogative and I respect her free speech.' Morgan quickly took a swipe at the comment saying: 'I think she's speaking up for pretty much every female athlete in the world.'

