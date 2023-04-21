Pete Buttigieg Proposes $20 Million Budget for Female Crash Dummies

Despite the United States facing constant railroad derailments and collapse of infrastructure, Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has proposed in the DOT’s 2024 fiscal budget to spend $20 million on female crash dummies.

Buttigieg’s new plan to spend US taxpayer dollars on gender-inclusive crash dummies has already received support from several House Democrats.

On Thursday Buttigieg was present during a House Appropriations subcommittee and was praised by Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut.

Rep. DeLauro stated Buttigieg’s new plans to use female crash dummies is a major step to fight “gender inequity”.

Per the New York Post:

Despite stubbornly high inflation and a looming debt ceiling crisis, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is asking Congress for $20 million in his department’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget — to develop female crash test dummies. Specifically, dummies representing “small-sized adult females,” according to the DOT’s pitch for its “cutting-edge safety and accessibility research initiatives.” When Buttigieg appeared before a House Appropriations subcommittee Thursday to discuss his budget ask, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) commended him for “including the critical funding that would accelerate the development” of the distaff dummies.

Tucker Carlson ripped into Buttigieg and Rep. DeLauro on Thursday night for not focusing on real issues.

They both sound crazy. Completely crazy.

It’s only a matter of time before Democrats call for transgender crash dummies.