Parents Issue Warning After Son Dies While Attempting Deadly TikTok Challenge Involving Common Household Drug

The Stevens family is sounding the alarm after their child died while attempting a “challenge” on CCP-run Tiktok.
As ABC 6 News reported, 13-year-old Jacob Stevens died of drug overdose after taking part in a deadly Tiktok trend involving a common household drug.
The “challenge” involved consuming 12 to 14 Benadryl pills in order to create a hallucination. Instead, Jacob was rushed to the hospital where he was placed on a ventilator. He passed away six days later.
Jacob’s parents shared a photo of him in the hospital to warn parents about the dangers of TikTok and these so-called challenges.
This is not the first time a so-called challenge on the CCP-run company has led to horrific deaths. The Gateway Pundit previously reported that multiple young children died while attempting a “black out challenge” that went viral on Tiktok.
One child was found “hanging from the family dog’s leash.”
ABC 6 News reported:
“I’m going to do anything I can to make sure another child doesn’t go through it,” Jacob’s grandmother, Dianna Stevens said in tears.
The teen died after six days on a ventilator. Justin Stevens, Jacob’s father, said it was “the worst day of his life.”
Jacob overdosed on Benadryl after attempting a TikTok challenge.
“When he did it all came at once and it was too much for his body,” Justin said.
Justin said the teen was at home with friends when he overdosed. He says Jacobs’ friends filmed him attempting the social media challenge when all of a sudden his body started seizing.
Now, Jacob’s family has a warning for other parents.
Keep an eye at what they’re doing on that phone. Talk to them about the situation I want everyone to know about my son.”
They are trying to get lawmakers to put an age restriction on buying medicine like Benadryl.
“I already sent a message to Mr. Dewine. It’s my life goal now to make that happen. I’ll go at it until the day I die,” Justin said.
Jacob’s funeral will be held next week.