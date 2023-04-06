Oversight Chairman James Comer Reveals At Least Two County Officials Have Discussed Indictments Against Biden Crime Family Following Alvin Bragg’s Junk Indictment of Trump

Oversight Chairman James Comer says at least two county officials in red states have called his office to discuss indicting the Biden Crime family.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told FOX and Friends, “If filing false business documents is as serious as the media and the prosecutors are claiming over the last 24 hours then they better have a seat and about a pallet of Kentucky bourbon when they see what all the Biden family has done over the past decade. Every day we find another LLC affiated to the Bidens that they were using to launder money from our adversaries around the world.”

Comer went on to say at least two county attorneys have called to discuss indicting Joe Biden and the Biden crime family.

Chairman Comer: I had two calls yesterday, one from a county attorney in Kentucky and one from a county attorney in Tennessee. They were Republican obviously… They want to know if there are ways they can go after the Bidens now.”

🚨 @GOPoversight continues to find LLCs affiliated with the Biden family that were used to transfer large amounts of money from China to their pockets. Where is the outrage? Bank records don't lie. Americans deserve answers on this wired money to Biden family members. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/4ISVxDEXt4 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 6, 2023

