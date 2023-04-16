Orange County Man Gets One Year in Prison For Threatening Woke Merriam-Webster Dictionary Online

An Orange County man has been sentenced to one year in prison for threatening the ultra-woke Merriam-Webster dictionary online.

Jeremy Hanson, 35, was angrily responding to definition changes for words like “girl,” “woman,” and “female.”

Prosecutors had argued that Hanson has a history of “threatening communications, nearly all of which were motivated by … biases based upon race, gender, gender identity, and/or sexual orientation.”

Hanson also allegedly sent angry messages to the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, Land O’ Lakes Inc., Hasbro, a nonbinary rabbi and others.

Prosecutors also argued that they wanted to make an example of him and use his sentencing as a “deterrent to others at a time when violent rhetoric is becoming more common,” according to a report from the Orange County Register.

The “threats” Hanson made were sent through the “contact” form on Merriam-Webster’s website.

“It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster now tells blatant lies and promotes anti-science propaganda,” Hanson wrote, according to prosecutors. “There is no such thing as ‘gender identity.’ The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot.”

The messages were sent between October 2 and October 8.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Mark Mastroianni in U.S District Court in Springfield said that Merriam-Webster management was “fearful that Hanson would come to their office and cause harm.”

Hanson pleaded guilty last year to “interstate transmission of threatening communications in connection with threats,” against the Massachusetts-based dictionary publisher.

Hanson was sentenced Thursday in a federal court in Massachusetts. According to the Orange County Register, he was additionally sentenced to “30 days of home confinement, three years of probation and mental health treatment.”