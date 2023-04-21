Oprah Builds Giant Wall Around Her Montecito Estate That will Likely Redirect Floodwaters to Her Neighbors

Far-left elitist Oprah Winfrey recently built a giant wall around her Montecito, CA estate that will likely direct floodwaters to her neighbors.

A ‘border wall’ was recently built along San Ysidro Creek around Oprah’s massive estate in order to protect her property from floodwaters.

However, nearby residents claim the new wall will redirect the creek and send floodwaters their way.

The Los Angeles Times reported: