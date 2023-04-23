OH Senate Candidate Calls For Reparations For White People… But There’s a Catch

As liberal states and municipalities are exploring the idea of reparations for African-Americans, one US Senate candidate in Ohio who is vying to oust Sherrod Brown (D-OH) floated giving reparations to White Americans, but not all White Americans.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Bernie Moreno, an owner of a chain of car dealerships across the Midwest, advocated for giving reparations to the descendants of Union soldiers who died during the Civil War.

Moreno noted that something like white soldiers dying to free black slaves has only happened in the United States.

He is the second Republican to throw his name in the hat for the Republican nomination for the 2024 Senate race, with Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan also running for the nomination.

Moreno previously ran for Senate in 2022, spending a significant amount of his own money on promoting his campaign, but bowed out after meeting with former President Donald Trump, who ended up endorsing now Senator J.D Vance (R-Oh.) in the primary.

Moreno touts himself as an ‘outsider conservative’ and will be able to once again self-fund a significant amount of his campaign.

The New York Post Reports–

Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno proposes reparations for white people: "You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?" pic.twitter.com/50wsfmWYdV — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 21, 2023

Bernie Moreno, a Republican looking to challenge US Sen. Sherrod Brown, suggested the white descendants of northern Civil War soldiers should be eligible for some form of compensation.

“We stand at the shoulders of giants, don’t we? We stand on shoulders of people like John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and George Washington. That this group of people took on the largest empire in history. They said no, we will not stand for this. And won,” Moreno told supporters at a campaign event in the Buckeye State this week.

“That same group of people later, white people, died to free black people. It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not taught a lot in schools much is it?” he added.

“They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country. You name a country that did that: that freed slaves, died to do that. You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of black people?”