Obese Airline Passenger Whines About “Discrimination”- Demands Free Seats and Makes Other Ludicrous Requests in Petition to FAA

Fox News reports that a woke, morbidly obese traveler is requesting special treatment from the nation’s airlines because she has trouble fitting into their seats.

Jaelynn Chaney, a digital creator from Vancouver, Washington, who uses she/her pronouns, started an online petition earlier this week demanding airlines make numerous costly changes to accommodate “plus-size” travelers like herself.

Chaney begins by complaining about how she has been treated by fellow passengers. She also claims she has suffered injuries from being “forced to occupy” only one seat on airplanes.

Air travel should be comfortable and accessible for everyone, regardless of size. As plus-size travelers, my partner and I have unfortunately experienced discrimination and discomfort while flying. During a flight from Pasco to Denver, my fiancé was subjected to hateful comments, disapproving looks, and even refusal to sit next to them, amounting to discrimination. Similarly, on another flight, I was forced to occupy only one seat with immovable armrests that caused me pain and bruises. Being forced to occupy only one seat can result in pain and vulnerability to poor treatment from fellow passengers… This mistreatment of plus-size passengers is unacceptable, and it highlights the urgent need for better policies that protect the dignity and rights of all passengers, regardless of size.

Chaney goes on to make a series of demands, starting with airlines providing obese passengers like herself with up to three free seats.

The FAA must require all airlines to implement a clear customer-of-size policy that prioritizes the comfort and well-being of all passengers. This policy should include clear guidelines on accommodating larger passengers, such as providing larger seats, seat belt extenders, and alternative seating arrangements. All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight. Chaney’s petition goes on to request free refunds for obese travelers “who purchase seats independently.” Airlines should offer a refund for plus-size passengers who purchase additional seats independently. This should be a straightforward process that can be accessed online or through customer service.

Other demands in the petition pertaining to airline seating include “alternative seating arrangements,” seatbelt extenders, and larger seats.

Chaney then insists the airline industry prove their commitment “to serving all passengers equally” by providing additional restrooms.

We are also calling on the FAA to mandate that all new airplanes have at least one wheelchair accessible restroom. This change will improve accessibility for passengers of all sizes and abilities, allowing them to use the restroom comfortably and without difficulty. This will promote a more inclusive and accommodating travel experience, demonstrating the industry’s commitment to serving all passengers equally.

Chaney, in her petition, also demands the TSA implement guidelines to ensure obese travelers “are treated with respect and dignity.” One of the requests is “sensitivity training.”

The TSA should implement clear guidelines for screening plus size travelers, train agents on how to respectfully interact with plus-size travelers, offer sensitivity training, and provide accessible screening equipment. It’s time for the TSA to recognize the needs of plus-size travelers and take action to ensure they are treated with respect and dignity.

Furthermore, Chaney believes you should help fund all of these changes. She told Fox News that the government (meaning taxpayers) “may have a role to play” in footing the bill but “should not be a barrier to taking action.”