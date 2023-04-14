OBAMA’S DREAM: Minneapolis Becomes America’s First Major City to Allow Muslim Prayer Call 5 Times a Day

Obama said he wanted change and this is was what he wanted.

Under Obama major US cities began filling up with Muslims from the Middle East. This program of bringing in individuals from around the world has expanded under the Biden-Obama regime. The fruits of their work are now in the open.

Obama hated America and although he claimed to be a Christian he went overseas and gave hints that this was not the case.

A few days before President Trump’s inauguration and while he was behind the scenes spying on Trump, conjuring up lies of Trump being a Russian spy, and doing all he could to cover up his corruption by going on the offense, Obama was widely recognized as being America’s first Muslim President.

Even Muslims were saying this:

For eight years, a black man with a Kenyan father whose middle name was Hussein and who spent part of his childhood in Indonesia ran the US as president and commander-in-chief. And, all this while, nearly one-third of the country thought he was a Muslim. Instead of being a cause for concern, this gives me a small sense of joy.

Barack Obama’s skin color, his Arabic middle name, his alleged Muslim-ness did not deter American voters from making him the second-most powerful, influential person in the nation. (First place is forever occupied by Oprah.) Instead, millions of Americans voluntarily voted for a man who was widely believed to be Muslim.

Obama brought in hundreds of thousands from the Middle East to America. Obama wanted change. Large metropolitan areas were flooded with Middle Eastern immigrants. Minneapolis was one of those cities.

Today Minneapolis became the first major US city to allow the Muslim call to prayer to broadcast across the city five times a day.

Minneapolis will allow broadcasts of the Muslim call to prayer at all hours, becoming the first major U.S. city to allow the announcement or “adhan” to be heard over speakers five times a day, year-round. The Minneapolis City Council unanimously agreed Thursday to amend the city’s noise ordinance, which had prevented dawn and late evening calls at certain times of the year due to noise restrictions, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The vote came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. “The Constitution doesn’t sleep at night,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, after the vote. He said the action in Minneapolis shows the world that a “nation founded on freedom of religion makes good on its promise.” Minneapolis has had a flourishing population of East African immigrants since at least the 1990s, and mosques now are common. Three of 13 members of the council identify as Muslim. The decision drew no organized community opposition. Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to sign the measure next week.

This is the change Obama wanted.