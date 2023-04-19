NYC’s Vegan Mayor Eric Adams to Limit Amount of Meat People Can Eat to Combat Climate Change

New York City’s vegan mayor Eric Adams wants to limit the amount of meat people can eat in an effort to combat climate change.

Adams wants to reduce food-based gas emissions by 33% in the next 7 years.

“Food is the third-biggest source of cities’ emissions right after buildings and transportation. But all food is not created equal. The vast majority of food that is contributing to our emission crises lies in meat and dairy products,” Adams said.

“According to new data released by the city, 20% of the Big Apple’s greenhouse gas emissions come from food production and consumption. The mayor is now vowing to reduce the city’s food-based emissions at agencies by 33% in the next seven years and challenging the private sector to follow suit.” CBS New York reported.

Last year children in New York City schools, who were already subjected to “Meatless Mondays” were also forced to participate in “Vegan Fridays.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams forced his vegan diet (doesn’t consume any animal products) of vegetables and fake meat and bean slop onto children.

No one expects a school lunch to be fine dining but… this is black beans, tomato and corn for NYC schools very first #VeganFriday. Option 2 was this burrito which wasn’t even #vegan. Tonight at 11pm on @ABC7NY. burrito credit @jenchung pic.twitter.com/zwIkoKzC8y — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 5, 2022

Kids dumped the vegan tacos in the garbage.

This is the @NYCMayor new vegan option for Fridays. Most of the kids dumped this in the garbage or just ate the cookies. It smelled like armpits & it was completely unappetizing. Why would you remove options for students? A dry cheese sandwich isn’t going to cut it. @NYCSchools pic.twitter.com/PKot8IyNp6 — M (@salemviolets) February 4, 2022

Last year Adams said he wants all New Yorkers to join the vegan cult.

“I’ve got to get New Yorkers to eat a plant-based centered life,” Adams said last February.

There are several different nutrients that you can’t get from plants including, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, B12, zinc and more.

But Eric Adams wants all New Yorkers to adopt his nutrient-deficient vegan diet and if they don’t, he will do it by force.