NYC Police Search for Anti-Semitic Teens Involved in Several Passover Attacks

New York City Police are looking for three teens involved in several Passover attacks this past week.

The teens were screaming anti-Semitic slurs as they assaulted their Jewish victims in New York City.

CrimeStoppers released video of the three teen assailants.

The New York Post reported:

A group of anti-Semitic teens in Queens are wanted for a series of disturbing attacks on the third day of Passover.

Two boys and girl allegedly approached a 49-year-old man at Caffrey Avenue and Mott Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Friday and began throwing rocks at him while shouting hateful comments, police said.

The girl then brandished a razor towards the victim before a Good Samaritan intervened and the suspects fled, according to cops.

The suspects’ spree of hate continued about seven hours later at Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 17 Street, when they began taunting a 48-year-old male with anti-Semitic remarks, the NYPD said.

One of the boys in the group pushed the victim before they fled on foot.

Last week police also arrested Antoine Blount for a string of anti-Semitic attacks.

