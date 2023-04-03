Who Does He Think He Is? NYC Mayor Adams Threatens GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ahead of Trump Arraignment (VIDEO)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday threatened to arrest GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump supporters.

President Trump left his Florida residence on Monday at noon to head to Trump Tower New York ahead of his arraignment.

Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday at 2:15 pm ET after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on junk charges.

HUNDREDS of Trump supporters gathered in Palm Beach along the highway to Palm Beach International Airport.

Trump supporters gather outside the #PalmBeachAirport to express support to former President Donald Trump who is expected to leave from this airport in the next 30 minutes as he heads to NYC for his arraignment pic.twitter.com/pZgE8BNda0 — Leonardo Feldman (@LeoFeldmanNEWS) April 3, 2023

NYC Mayor Eric Adams issued a stern warning to Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump supporters who are planning on gathering in Manhattan to show their support for the former president.

Eric Adams absurdly claimed New York City is the safest big city and he won’t tolerate any “rabble rousers” who come in to town to show their support for Trump.

“We’re the safest largest city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City,” Mayor Adams said, admitting there are no specific threats.

Eric Adams called out Marjorie Taylor Greene after she announced she will be in New York City on Tuesday to show her support for Trump.

“We will not tolerate violence or vandalism of any kind…if anyone is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable,” Adams said.

WATCH:

The two-tier justice system is in action again.

New York City prosecutors allow murderers, violent criminals and rapists to roam the streets but Trump supporters will be arrested and held accountable.