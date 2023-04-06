Nike Hires Skinny-Legged Dylan Mulvaney to Sell Women’s Athletic Wear

This is our world now.

Nike hired Dylan Mulvaney as their spokesmodel for women’s athletic wear.
It’s a paid partnership

Dylan posted a video of him-herself dancing and bouncing around in women’s leggings and a sports bra to show off his flat chest.

When is enough, too much?

Nike: How it started vs How it’s going

Don’t forget this previous hire Colin Kaepernick.

Nike Rep Colin Kaepernick Attacks USA as the Worst Nation on Earth–on the Fourth of July

