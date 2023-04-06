Nike Hires Skinny-Legged Dylan Mulvaney to Sell Women’s Athletic Wear

This is our world now.

Nike hired Dylan Mulvaney as their spokesmodel for women’s athletic wear.

It’s a paid partnership

Dylan posted a video of him-herself dancing and bouncing around in women’s leggings and a sports bra to show off his flat chest.

Meet NIKE WOMEN’S Newest Ambassador…a biological man. Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid 💰by Nike Women to promote sports bras- even though he’s a man! Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place! #nike… pic.twitter.com/XK33HJYo63 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

When is enough, too much?

Dylan Mulvaney is the new face of Nike women’s sports bras & leggings pic.twitter.com/SCoFxzavla — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 5, 2023

Let’s talk about Nike…a brand that treats men like Dylan Mulvaney that pretend to be women better than it treats women. In 2018, Nike Brand Ambassador and Model + 10 x Olympic Medalist 🥇Allyson Felix got pregnant. Nike then offered her 70% less pay than her original… pic.twitter.com/5BFPmYaDLA — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 6, 2023

Nike using a man to sell a women’s bra. Awesome. Good luck. Nike angers feminists after making trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney new face of women’s workout gear | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/a26Qz2ZLV5 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) April 6, 2023

Nike: How it started vs How it’s going

Nike. How it started Vs how it's going *if you haven't heard the news Dylan Mulvaney is the new face of Nike* pic.twitter.com/laUGlCERvN — Aja the Empress ♀️ (@Aja02537920) April 6, 2023

Don’t forget this previous hire Colin Kaepernick.