Newt Gingrich: “I Think Republicans Better Pay Significant Attention to Michelle Obama” (VIDEO)

by

Former Speaker New Gingrich joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Newt suggested that Susan Rice left the flailing and corrupt Biden regime to get ready for Michelle Obama’s run for president in 2024.

Why not? Shillary ran a few times, why not Mooch?

Newt Gingrich: I think at a minimum, it probably is a sign that she said, don’t do it, and he said, I’m doing it anyway. And I think she just didn’t want to be part of a Biden reelection. And I also think that I was very struck when Mark Halperin, in his wide world of news, ran the video of Michelle Obama on stage with Bruce Springsteen. She’s playing a tambourine. She recently had 9000 people at an event with Oprah in Los Angeles. I think Republicans had better pay significant attention to Michelle Obama. I hadn’t believed that until I saw her on stage with Bruce Springsteen. I thought, this is not a person who’s hiding. So it’s conceivable that Susan Rice and others are beginning to say they’re not going to be part of some kamikaze reelection campaign with a guy who can’t remember what he did yesterday.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.

Michelle Obama appeared on stage at the Springsteen concert last week singing backup.

Michelle Obama Sings As Backup Singer At Bruce Springsteen Concert (Video)

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.