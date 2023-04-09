New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern Who Labeled COVID Lockdown Opponents “Extremists” Will Take on New Role Fighting “Online Extremism”

The former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern resigned earlier this year.  She now is reportedly taking on a new roll of taking on extremism for the Royal Family after having destroyed the rights of New Zealanders during COVID. 

While New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern raised hell on her citizens, destroying the rights of those in her country.

New Zealand communist Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern labeled internet freedom a “weapon of war” in her most recent UN speech before the General Assembly last year.

Leftist Ardern, who ruled her country like a 20th Century despot during the COVID pandemic, called out for a new type of internet with “rules and transparency.”

In the next breath, she said she “values free speech so highly.” She is the typical leftist elitist leader in the world today. And she insists on giving Communist Justin Trudeau a run for his money.

It’s now being reported that Ardern has been embraced by the British royal family and given a new role fighting “online extremism.”  This effort to shut down free speech sounds like a perfect fit for Ardern.

 

