New York Times Hit Piece Implies FOX Settled with Dominion Because of Tucker’s “Often Racist Comments”

The New York Times released an article today indicating that FOX News settled quickly with Dominion for $787 million when top executives were provided texts from Tucker Carlson that were “beyond the inflammatory” and “often racist”.
The same publication behind the Trump-Russia collusion fairy tale, the New York Times (NYT), came out with a piece this morning indicating insider knowledge of the FOX News settlement with Dominion and Tucker Carlson’s firing.
The New York Times reports that it has insider knowledge on the settlement between FOX News and Dominion and the firing of Tucker Carlson and the events are related.
The NYT reports:
The day before Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation trial against Fox News was set to begin in a Delaware courthouse, the Fox board of directors and top executives made a startling discovery that helped lead to the breaking point between the network and Tucker Carlson, one of its top stars.
Private messages sent by Mr. Carlson that had been redacted in legal filings showed him making highly offensive and crude remarks that went beyond the inflammatory, often racist comments of his prime-time show and anything disclosed in the lead-up to the trial.
Despite the fact that Fox’s trial lawyers had these messages for months, the board and some senior executives were now learning about their details for the first time, setting off a crisis at the highest level of the company, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions.
The discovery added pressure on the Fox leadership as it sought to find a way to avoid a trial where Mr. Carlson — not to mention so many others at the network — would be questioned about the contents of the private messages they exchanged in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.
Two days after the board’s discovery, Fox settled that case for $787.5 million, believed to be the highest for a defamation trial.
Several people with knowledge of Fox’s discussions said the redacted messages were a catalyst for one of the most momentous decisions Fox and its leaders — the father-son team of Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch — had made in years: to sever ties with the host of their highest-rated and highly profitable prime-time program and a face of the network in the Trump era.
The company dismissed him on Monday, with a phone call from Suzanne Scott, the chief executive of Fox News Media.
The NYT went on with a narrative that bolstered its case based on undisclosed sources in the same manner that it reported on Russia collusion.
The Russia collusion story was a lie. President Trump had nothing to do with Russia. The NYT was used to bolster the corrupt DOJ’s case against President Trump. In the end, it was Hillary and Obama and the entire Deep State apparatus who were behind the efforts to destroy the Trump Presidency.
The Times continued its article about Tucker with the following:
Over the past two years, the Murdochs’ patience began to wear thin, said people familiar with their complaints. Mr. Carlson emerged as an almost unaccountable figure who drew new headaches with conspiracy theory programming that included falsely portraying the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol as possibly orchestrated by the federal government. Then, as the Dominion case headed to trial, he told his audience last month that the rioting was, in fact, a peaceful exercise, using security footage that the Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, had given to Mr. Carlson exclusively.
The NYT doesn’t mention that 40 people have been identified who were undercover at the Capitol on Jan 6 and who are somehow connected to the Federal government.
This piece was shared on Twitter as well.
