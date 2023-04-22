New York Mayor Eric Adams Says the City is Being ‘Destroyed’ by the Migrant Crisis (VIDEO)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently slammed Biden’s border policy, indirectly, by claiming that the migrant crisis is ‘destroying’ the city.

There is no denying that Biden is responsible for this. The border has been under assault since the day he assumed office.

Southern governors should keep sending people to NYC until Adams is ready to call out Biden directly.

The New York Post reports:

Mayor Eric Adams raged on Friday that the ongoing surge of migrants into the Big Apple has “destroyed” the city — as he delivered his most impassioned plea yet to the Biden administration for help dealing with the flow of immigrants into the city. Hizzoner, who earlier this week blasted the White House for turning its back on NYC, sounded the alarm on the multi-billion-dollar cost to the Big Apple budget during a visit to Washington, DC on Friday, where he plans to press the administration for federal aid. “The city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis,” a distressed Adams said before his scheduled meeting, during a panel discussion hosted by the African American Mayors Association. He also took aim at other elected Big Apple officials in his remarks, saying: “And none of my folks came to Washington DC to fight for the resources that’s going to undermine every agency in our city.” Adams didn’t mention that city Public Advocate, Jumaane Williams, had traveled to DC on Wednesday to ask federal officials for additional migrant funding aid.

Watch the video below:

Mayor Eric Adams says NYC is being destroyed by illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/3nTcv0P9SV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2023

Does Adams remember tweeting this?

This tweet is still up pic.twitter.com/11X1BRE0C7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2023

The border crisis is going to continue until Democrats start telling Biden to do something about it.

He certainly isn’t going to listen to Republicans on this issue.