New Video Shows Ray Epps Confronting Police on January 6 – And Clearly Shows Police Instigating and Initiating Violence and Attacking Peaceful Crowd

Ray Epps was involved in the first breach of barriers at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Ryan Samsel attended the January 6, 2021, protests in Washington DC.

Samsel pushed the flimsy bike racks and stormed the US Capitol after Ray Epps was filmed whispering in his ear. According to court documents, Samsel allegedly injured a female police officer.

But you can see from the video that Ray Epps was involved in this first breach of bike rack barriers. You can also see that Ryan actually helped the female police officer that day.

Since his arrest, Ryan Samsel has been held in a Washington DC prison. On March 21, 2021, Ryan was awakened by correctional officers, and his hands were zip-tied. Then they walked him to an unoccupied cell where he was brutally beaten by the officers. Ryan Samsel lost an eye in the beating. His face was smashed. The next day the guards beat him again.

In July 2021 Ryan’s attorney Joseph McBride joined Greg Kelly on Newsmax to reveal the unbelievable abuse of the Jan. 6 political prisoners in Washington DC.

This was not an isolated incident.

This is happening in America today.

Ray Epps was involved in the second breach of barriers at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

TGP’s Cara Castronuova revealed in January that Ray Epps was also involved in the second breach of barriers at the US Capitol on January 6.

Below isexclusive video that TGP contributor Cara Castronuova witnessed first-hand played by the prosecution at the Proud Boys trial to incriminate the men. It was then sent to us by our source so we could share with the public. The fuzzy “glitch” in the video literally covers RAY EPPS making the first breach through a black fence. This is the fence of Breach #2 that the prosecution is blaming the Proud Boys for breaching in their trial! You can’t make this stuff up! The suspicious “glitch” begins right before Epps breaches the gate and ends a few seconds later once he is inside. Convenient! See the video that was played for the jury here:

This seems like a near-impossible coincidence.

Cara had witnessed this “faulty” video play on the court monitors with her own eyes as GP cover the Proud Boys trial here in Washington D.C. Federal prosecutor Jason McCullough presented this video to the jury during professional J6 “witness” US Capitol Police Inspector Thomas Lloyd’s testimony. The sudden and suspicious “glitch” in the video caught this reporter’s eye. It happened as the first group of protesters walked through a black fence on January 6th (called Breach #2 by the Government).

After consulting with J6 Video expert Gary McBride (who was sitting right next to me), he informed me that the “glitch” happened at the EXACT MOMENT RAY EPPS ENTERS THE SCENE leading his group and instructing them past the gate!

That’s not all! Our source sent us the original version of the video and IT DOES NOT CONTAIN THE SAME GLITCH! This video is directly from the 14,000 hours that is being hidden illegally from the American public. Did someone intentionally add the “glitch” to cover up the entrance of Ray Epps? See the original video here with no such disruption and Ray Epps clearly coming through the fence:

“I would call it doctored video for sure,” said Gary McBride of M5 News. “It’s like a watermark effect they used. I know they edited the CCTV Video, which is illegal. The reason I know this is because the original video did NOT have the glitch when Ray Epps breached the fence, nor did it have a time and date stamp on it. Compare the videos yourself to verify. Somehow the version that appeared in court had a time stamp on it that DID NOT EXIST in any of the original CCTV footage, as well as some sort of suspicious watermark that is meant to look like a glitch in the video to CONVENIENTLY COVER UP THE BREACH BY RAY EPPS.”

So, Ray Epps was involved in BOTH the first and second breaches of barriers outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Why is this man allowed to run free?

I think we all know the answer to that.

Now there is video of Ray Epps in the front lines and telling the police to calm down. The police in the video are clearly the only ones committing violent acts.

So why does Ray Epps get to tell off police and is not arrested like the over one thousand veterans, grandmothers, seniors, women, and men who attended the rally that day?

Again – we all know the answer to that question.

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly posted new video from the Proud Boys Trial in Washington DC. The new video shows Ray Epps once again on the front lines on January 6, 2021.