NEW: Trump’s Secret Service Agents to Testify Before DC Grand Jury in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Classified Docs Probe

Trump’s Secret Service agents this Friday will testify before a DC grand jury in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s witch hunt investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

FBI agents descended on Trump’s Florida residence last summer looking for presidential records lawfully stored at the former president’s home.

The feds seized classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago and thoroughly searched the property after the Justice Department issued Trump a subpoena in May to return so-called classified records.

It is unclear how many Secret Service agents will be testifying this week.

Fox News reported:

Several U.S. Secret Service agents connected to former President Trump have been subpoenaed and are expected to testify before a Washington, D.C., grand jury likely on Friday this week. The grand jury appearances are related to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe into the handling of classified documents at Trump’s personal estate, Mar-a-Lago. A source familiar with the probe did not give a definitive number of agents involved, but confirmed the April 7 scheduled testimony. A spokesperson for Secret Service said the agency has no comment. A spokesperson for Smith also declined to comment.

According to a previous leak to WaPo, Jack Smith has emails and texts from a former Trump aide showing Trump may have rummaged through his boxes of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago after he was subpoenaed in May 2022.

Jack Smith obtained emails and texts from Trump’s aide Molly Michael that may show Trump ‘obstructed justice.’

Earlier this month Obama-appointed Judge Beryl Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney client privilege in a ruling.

Judge Howell ruled DOJ prosecutors ‘met the threshold for the crime-fraud exception’ for Trump’s attorney.

RIP America.