New Plot Twist in Idaho Quadruple Murders Case: Surviving Roommate Agrees to Interview with Kohberger’s Defense Lawyers



Bryan Kohberger enters Idaho courtroom

There is a new plot twist in the Idaho quadruple murders case.

Bethany Funke, one of the two surviving roommates who was on the first/basement floor during the murders, has agreed to an interview with suspected killer Brian Kohberger’s defense attorney.



Bethany Funke (R)

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho on November 13.



Murder victims from left: Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen

According to the court documents, Kohberger’s DNA was found on a tan leather knife sheath left behind on Maddie Mogen’s bed on the 3rd floor at the King Road Residence.

“The sheath was later processed and had ‘Ka-Bar’ ‘USMC’ and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” Idaho police officer Brett Payne wrote in the 19-page affidavit. “The Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath.”

Pennsylvania unsealed search warrants that revealed a number of items seized by law enforcement from Bryan Kohberger’s parents’ home during a December 30 raid.

Authorities seized black gloves, a Glock, a knife (possibly the murder weapon?), black face masks, ‘green leafy substance’ in a plastic bag and other items.

Police also seized parts of Bryan Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra.

Bethany Funke agreed to be interviewed by the defense team.

Kohberger’s defense team issued Funke a subpoena to testify, claiming she has exculpatory information that might help exonerate the suspected killer.

Funke’s lawyers filed a motion to quash the subpoena, however, the surviving roommate agreed to be interviewed in Reno, Nevada where she’s from.

Click here to read the probable cause affidavit and read through and analysis.

Click here to read the unsealed search warrant on Bryan Kohberger’s Pullman, Washington apartment.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26 at 9 am.