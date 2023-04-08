New Information Raises Serious Questions About DOJ Collusion In Politically-Motivated Case Against Miles Guo

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Matt Palumbo

The case in question pertains to Prakazrel Michel. Michel is a co-conspirator of George Higginbotham, a former DOJ Senior Congressional Affairs specialist who pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to deceive U.S. banks about lobbying funds for China.

According to a 2018 DOJ press release, Higginbotham admitted that another purpose of the lobbying campaign was an attempt to persuade high-level U.S. government officials to have Guo, removed from the United States and sent back to China.

In 2021, the Department of Justice charged Michel for allegedly engaging in undisclosed lobbying campaigns for the CCP, money laundering, witness tampering, and conspiracy to make false statements to banks. He was previously charged with criminal conspiracy in 2019 for allegedly illegally fundraising for Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign. Michel was a one-time Hollywood sensation who turned his musical talent into political connections, and who has long been a Democrat operative with close connections to the Clintons as well as Obama.

Relevant to this case, Michel advocated for the forced return of Guo into the hands of his CCP enemies. In charging documents dated March 18, 2023 from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the U.S. explained that Michel is charged with acting as an agent of the communist government “by assisting in the effort to have Guo sent back to China,” and noted that the crimes that China accuses Guo of are irrelevant to the case.

Michel’s case is being presided over by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who just issued an order revealing new information that points to government collusion. As we learn from her order, FBI agent Andrew Zitman worked on the recent case for which Guo was arrested over in New York earlier this year, and Michel’s.

Judge Kollar-Kotelly said in order that “It appears from Defendant’s reply that the Government may not have taken as broad a view of its duty of discovery as is required, and that at least one FBI agent, Andrew Zitman, may have worked on both the New York Guo Case and this matter.” She added that the Government must determine whether “any of the other. agents who worked on this case also worked on the investigation leading to the New York Guo Case.” She issued another order reiterating this hours later, calling for the government to indicate the extent to which there were records created that depict Guo in a negative light, and whether or not Agent Zitman worked in any law enforcement capacity on this case or the New York case.

Real America’s Voice host Grant Stitchfield observed that this is likely to it now widely being known that the FBI has a history of not supplying those accused of crimes any evidence, such as was the case with Michael Flynn, and many charged in connection to January 6. Withheld information that would’ve led to acquittal is the hallmark of malicious prosecution.

When Michel went to trial for federal money laundering charges, both Zitman and Guo were on his list of witnesses to potentially call. The arrest of Miles Guo on March 15th and the denial of bail may be linked to an effort to prevent Guo from testifying at the hearing of Michel scheduled on March 27th. This agenda of the Prosecutor at the SDNY was also explicitly expressed in their “REPLY TO OPPOSITION to MOTION to Continue Trial by PRAKAZREL MICHEL” .

Also of significance, Judge Kollar-Kotelly invoked the case of Brady v. Maryland (1963), a landmark case which ruled that the prosecution must turn over all exculpatory evidence for a defendant to the defense. “The Government shall be prepared to discuss with specificity the steps it took to inquire of those agents as to exculpatory material related to Defendant and Guo” she ordered.

On March 15, 2023,during Guo’s arraignment hearing in the separate, aforementioned New York case, the judge presiding over the case, Judge Katherine H. Parker, informed New York prosecutors that they have a legal obligation, ongoing and affirmative, to disclose to Mr. Guo any and all information that may help impeach a Government-produced witness testimony and/or is otherwise favorable to Mr. Guo, including their contacts with foreign governments or other contacts that may be conflicts of interest by any persons involved in the prosecution or investigation of Guo’s case. In a moment that shocked onlookers, the prosecutors were forced to admit in court in front of a federal judge that they had worked a lot with China.

According to reports, Michel met with Zitman multiple times in June 2017, and told him about a proposal to return American hostages in exchange for the return of Guo to China. It was at Zitman’s request that Michel went back to the Chinese to gather tape recordings, proving that he was involved in an active investigation of Guo at the same time he met with Michel.

Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Juliana N. Murray is the prosecutor in Guo’s case declaration. She previously worked at the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP from 2013 to 2018. Interestingly, that’s the same law firm that Daniel Loss, an investigator in the SEC civil case against Guo, worked for (from 2008-early 2014). Loss also worked at the SDNY as Assistant U.S. Attorney before joining the SEC in February – just in time to bring charges against Guo.

As is always the case in the continued persecution of Guo, all the actors are connected, and all arrows point to CCP influence.

Guo risked everything to expose the corrupt practices of the CCP, and he is now languishing in jail, deprived of his freedom and basic human rights. It is our duty as a global community to stand up for justice and demand Miles Guo’s release.

