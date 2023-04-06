“New California” Statehood Effort Provides Solution for Tucker Carlson, Jason Whitlock and Americans Wanting to Split from the Insane, Communist Left

Last night Jason Whitlock stated the obvious on Tucker Carlson’s show on FOX, that we cannot live with ungodly people who we cannot trust. It’s Biblical.

Whitlock called for secession or some sort of national divorce from the communist left. We cannot co-exist with people who think they are gods and are lawless. We saw that Tuesday with Soros-backed DA Bragg in New York.

Jason Whitlock calls for secession or a “national divorce” on Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/b2Se9YWHem — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 6, 2023

The state of New California shares the following on its website.

The Need for New California

The U.S. Declaration of Independence of 1776, the Alta California Declaration of Independence of 1836 and the Sonoma Proclamation of 1846 declared the Right of the People in the states of Alta California and California respectively to throw off the bonds of tyranny.

The current state of California has become governed by a tyranny, which rivals those expressed in the above documents. Therefore the United States Declaration of Independence of 1776, the Constitution as adapted in 1783 by the Congress of the United States of America, the Alta California Declaration of Independence of 1836, the Sonoma Proclamation of 1846, and the California State Constitution of 1848 Mandate the Right, the Responsibility, the Duty of the People who are suffering the long train of abuses and usurpations at the hands of a tyrannical government to abolish and make new a government by the People and for the People under GOD.

Article IV Section 3 of the United States Constitution

“New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new States shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.” United States Declaration of Independence

“Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such Principles and organizing its Powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness”.

The State-Splitting Process The Precedence was set in 1861 when West Virginia was split from Confederate Virginia as Virginia tried to secede the Union. The process begins when a state’s legislature first votes to split the state. Once the measure in the form of a resolution passes both the State Assembly and Senate it is submitted to Congress. Both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate must vote to pass the resolution in order to split the state. ​No State has been brought into the Union that could not demonstrate its ability to self-govern. New California will demonstrate a governance system as modeled by the U.S. Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights…

​…​New California will be the 6th largest State behind New York (bigger than Illinois and Pennsylvania). It’s Estimated 25-27 seats in the US House of Representatives will go to New California. Old California will become the 2nd most populous state behind Texas and ahead of Florida, losing 25-27 seats in the US House of Representatives. Paul Preston from New California shared the following after Tucker Carlson’s interview with Mathew Whitlock last night:

New California State is the answer for those who want to actually change the current state of affairs between the right and the left. New California is following Article IV, Section 3 of the Constitution to ensure a state split between California and the proposed New California State. The founding Fathers knew there would be a time in our history like we have today when the left would have figured out a way to reverse-engineer the Constitution and bring about lawlessness. In the state split process Article IV, Section 3 provides a way for the People to create a new state that provides for the Constitutional guarantees of Article IV, Section 4, republican form of government, freedom from invasion and domestic violence. People oftentimes misuse the term to secede when they really mean to split away from a state that fails to provide the citizens the three elements of Article IV, Section 4. California is a classic example where Newsom and his government fail to follow the Constitution and provide the 3 above guarantees. The Founders’ Documents allow for the people to form a new state under these circumstances. This is what happened that stirred national emotions which resulted in the Civil War when those who were screaming to secede became known as secessionist. They were labeled as “anarchist, insurrectionist, revolutionary, subversives, anarch revolutionist and agitators. The word secessionist never showed up in dictionaries as a word until the 1850s when the talk of civil war was everywhere. Today this very term is a trigger word used by the federal government to place people on the terror watch list and even invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act as perhaps Joe Biden might want to do to a County like San Bernardino, CA if they were to “vote” to “secede” from the union. Biden could call in the 101st Airborne to make sure San Bernardino remained in the Union. Paul Preston

President

New California State

Similar actions using the Constitutional model to split from communist-ran insane and ungodly actors are in the works across the country.