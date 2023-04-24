NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Forced Out After Sexual Harassment Investigation



Hadley Gamble, Jeff Shell

Another firing!

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell was forced out after an investigation into sexual misconduct.

According to Variety, Shell was forced out after an investigation into his relationship with Hadley Gamble, a correspondent based in Abu Dhabi.

“In a securities filing on Monday, Comcast said that the company received a complaint of “inappropriate conduct,” including sexual harassment. During the investigation, “evidence was uncovered that corroborated the allegations,” leading to Shell’s termination “with cause.”” Variety reported.

NBC News reported:

Jeff Shell, the CEO of NBCUniversal, is leaving the company “effective immediately” after an investigation into “inappropriate conduct,” the media company’s owner, Comcast, announced Sunday. Comcast did not specify in a statement how Shell violated company policy. Shell said in a statement that he had “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.” As CEO, Shell oversaw a sprawling portfolio of entertainment and news assets that includes the Universal Pictures film studio, NBC News and MSNBC, the cable channels Bravo and E! and other well-known brands. In a joint statement sent to Comcast and NBCUniversal employees, Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts and Comcast President Mike Cavanagh said they were “disappointed to share this news with you.” “We built this company on a culture of integrity,” Roberts and Cavanagh said. “Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here.”

