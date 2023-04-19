NBA Suspends Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green for One Game for Stomping on Opponent

The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green for one game without pay after stomping on Sacramento Kings player Domantas Sabonis during game two of the NBA championship game

Green was thrown out of the game after the incident.

Green will not play in game three against the Kings on Thursday.

Yahoo! Sports reports:

Sabonis grabbed at Green’s ankle immediately before the stamp in an apparent effort to impede the Warriors veteran. However the NBA said that a suspension against Green was merited given the Warriors star’s history of disciplinary problems. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” an NBA statement said. The suspension deprives the Warriors of one of their most important players as they head into a crucial game three down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Green told reporters after Monday’s flashpoint that he had been unable to avoid stepping on Sabonis. “I gotta land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person so it’s not stretching that far,” Green said. “I can only step so far and pulling my leg away, so it is what it is. The explanation (for the ejection) was I stomped too hard.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, “didn’t see” the play live and didn’t see the replay.

