Nation’s Largest LGBTQ Org Demands Anheuser-Busch ‘Reaffirm Support For Trans Community’ After Massive Bud Light Blowback

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ organization, demands that Anheuser-Busch reaffirm support for the transgender community after facing a massive boycott over partnering with transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The company has lost over $6 billion in market capitalization since the partnership with Mulvaney was announced.

Jay Brown, a senior vice president at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, has sent a letter to Anheuser-Busch’s head of human resources calling the company “cowardly” for attempting to back away from the scandal.

“In this moment, it is absolutely critical for Anheuser-Busch to stand in solidarity with Dylan and the trans community,” reads the letter obtained by The Hill.

“However, when faced with anti-LGBTQ+ and transphobic criticism, Anheuser-Busch’s actions demonstrate a profound lack of fortitude in upholding its values of diversity, equity, and inclusion to employees, customers, shareholders and the LGBTQ+ community,” the April 26 letter continued. “This not only lends credence to hate-filled rhetoric, it exposes Anheuser-Busch to long-term business impacts with employees and customers increasingly looking for steadfast commitment to LGBTQ+ corporate citizenships.”

The Hill reports, “according to the HRC letter, the group is preparing to lower Anheuser-Busch’s long-standing 100 percent Corporate Equality Index score, a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices and benefits relevant to LGBTQ employees.”

HRC is demanding that executives from the beer company meet with them and that the company release a public statement “reaffirming its full support for its transgender customers, shareholders, and employees.”

“Anheuser-Busch has declined several meeting requests from HRC in the wake of right-wing pushback over its partnership with Mulvaney,” the report added.

Mulvaney, an adult biological male, has become controversial over his “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok and meeting with President Joe Biden on “Day 222 of being a girl” to advocate for allowing minors to transition.

The activist-influencer said at the time, “I’m ready to step up and show that trans people are not going anywhere and that trans kids deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves.”