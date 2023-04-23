NANNY STATE: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Considering Ban on Sale of ‘ALL’ Tobacco Products

New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul is considering a ban on the sale of ‘all’ tobacco products, because prohibition has worked out so well in the past.

Of course, no one in New York has a problem with marijuana, but tobacco products are a bridge too far.

You would think that Hochul would be more interested in dealing with the soaring crime problem in her state.

The New York Post reports:

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul ‘test-marketing’ a ban on all tobacco sales The pro-legal weed Hochul administration is quietly trying to fire up support for a complete ban on the sale of tobacco products in New York, The Post has learned. The state Health Department commissioned a new survey aimed at gauging support for an all-out prohibition — despite Gov. Hochul’s failure to secure support from state legislators to include a ban on menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products in the yet-to-be-approved state budget. “What is your opinion about a policy that would end the sale of all tobacco products in New York within 10 years?” were among the questions asked last week in the “New York Local Opinion Leaders Survey,” examined by the Post. Another asks: “What is your opinion about a policy that would ban the sale of all tobacco products to those born after a certain date? For example, those born after the year 2010 or later would never be sold tobacco.” The poll also solicited input on whether there’s backing for other tobacco-related measures, including capping the number of retailers who can sell “products in a community” and prohibiting its sales near schools. The survey, conducted by nonprofit research organization RTI International, was distributed to “community leaders” statewide, including “county legislators and county directors of public health,” according to an April 13 memo to prospective participants from Jennifer Lee, director of the Health Department’s Bureau of Tobacco Control.

The Nanny State is alive and well in New York.

All this would do is create a black market for tobacco products in the state.