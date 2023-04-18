Nancy Pelosi Pays $7,500 Settlement to Illinois Man Who Sued Over Getting Too Many Fundraising Text Messages

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has paid $7,500 to an Illinois man who sued because he was tired of getting so many fundraising text messages.

This sets an interesting precedent. Can anyone sue politicians on this basis?

If that’s the case, we’re going to see a lot more lawsuits like this one.

Breitbart News reports:

Pelosi Campaign Pays $7,500 to Illinois Man Who Sued over ‘Invasive and Harassing’ Text Messages Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) campaign paid an Illinois man $7,500 in a settlement after the man sued Pelosi, her campaign, and the fundraising apparatus ActBlue over “invasive and harassing” fundraising text messages. Jorge Rojas sued Pelosi in federal court in October, accusing her and her campaign of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991 by sending him 21 “harassing” text messages in a nine-month span, Business Insider reported. That law, which has been found to apply to text messages, orders telemarketers not to contact U.S. residents listed on the Do Not Call Registry. “As the Supreme Court has explained, Americans passionately disagree about many things,” Rojas’ complaint states. “But they are largely united in their disdain for robocalls.” Rojas placed himself on the Do Not Call Registry in 2008 to “obtain solitude from invasive and harassing telemarketing calls,” according to the lawsuit. Rojas argued the text messages amounted to a “malicious, intentional, willful, reckless, wanton and negligent disregard” for his rights and that he “experienced frustration, annoyance, irritation, and a sense that his privacy has been invaded.”

This is kind of hilarious.

Nancy Pelosi’s campaign pays Illinois man $7,500 for ‘harassing’ texts https://t.co/IxQMLBUJ2C pic.twitter.com/RId6QulcLe — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2023

Today’s lede-writing award goes to ⁦@metzgov⁩: “An Illinois man is now $7,500 richer after accusing Nancy Pelosi of violating federal robocalling laws.” https://t.co/yfTdoK6oE1 — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) April 17, 2023

Of course, that’s chump change for multi-millionaire Nancy Pelosi.

She makes that kind of money while she sleeps.