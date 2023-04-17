Nadler Laughed at and Mocked During Hearing After Claiming Jim Jordan is “Doing the Bidding of Donald Trump” (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler (NY) on Monday was laughed at during a House Judiciary Committee field hearing in New York City.

The hearing, called “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan,” focused on rising crime in New York City.

Nadler has repeated brushed of the rising crime rates in New York City.

On Monday he absurdly claimed House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan convened the hearing because he was “doing the bidding for Donald Trump.”

Nadler was laughed at and mocked as he made this claim.

WATCH: