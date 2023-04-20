Joe Biden: “Anybody Who Doesn’t Think We Have Global Warming, Hang Out with Me, Man. Travel to Every Major Fire I’ve Been Too”

The dementia patient in the White House was out babbling his nonsense again today.

Joe Biden Biden announced his latest plans to fight climate change and spend US taxpayer dollars. Biden awarded the Socialist Lula regime $500 million to help Brazil’s efforts to end deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.

Lula will love that.

Joe Biden also mumbled something about fires he’s visited. “Anybody who doesn’t think that we have global warming, hang out with me, man. Travel to every major fire I’ve been to.”

What a dolt.

This is the idiocy we are facing on a daily basis.

