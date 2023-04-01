MSNBC Hack Jonathan Capehart to Maxine Waters: How Do You Feel About Being Right About Trump’s Indictment? (VIDEO)

The enemy of the people.

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on Saturday asked Maxine Waters how she felt about being right about Trump’s indictment.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump after a corrupt Soros DA targeted the former president in an effort to derail his 2024 White House bid.

Bragg elevated the Trump-Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Maxine Waters celebrated the lawlessness.

“How do you feel about being right?” Capehart asked Maxine Waters referring to her past prediction.

What a hack.

WATCH:

Maxine Waters is one of the most corrupt Democrats in Congress.

Maxine’s daughter, Karen Waters, has been paid over $1 million for helping produce flyers for her mother’s campaigns.

The National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative government watchdog group previously filed complaints with the FEC asking for a full audit of the Citizens for Waters campaign.

Just like Tom Fitton said earlier this week, prosecutors in Texas and Florida should be bringing charges against corrupt Democrats like Maxine Waters.