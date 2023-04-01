“Most Consequential Election Of 2023” – Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Taking Place On April 4th

A high-stakes election is taking place in Wisconsin on April 4th.

Former Justice Daniel Kelly (R) and Judge Janet Protasiewicz (D) are running to replace Justice Patience Roggensack (R) on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The election will decide the ideological makeup of the court.

Voter ID, school choice, parents’ rights, election integrity, and medical freedom are all on the line.

Scott Presler called it, “the most consequential election of 2023.”

The Washington Examiner reported:

The April 4 contest between Judge Janet Protasiewicz (D) and former Justice Daniel Kelly (R) has shattered spending records and will likely determine the ideological makeup of the court and could even play a role in the 2024 presidential election. Officials in both parties say the outcome of the contest could lead to big changes in how state Supreme Court races are run in 21 other states where justices are elected by voters. … The election, nonpartisan in name only, gives liberals a shot at a 4-3 majority in a state Republicans have dominated for 15 years.

A massive amount of money has been spent on this race.

The Hill reported:

Millions of dollars are being spent in the race, with Protasiewicz’s campaign vastly out fundraising that of Kelly’s. Campaign filing reports published on Monday found Kelly’s campaign had raised roughly $2.2 million between Feb. 7 and March 20, while Protasiewicz’s campaign had raised close to $12.4 million in that same time frame. One analysis of the race by WisPolitics.com published on Wednesday suggests that spending in the race is approaching close to $45 million when spending from outside groups are factored in. The sheer amount of money being spent in the race underscores Wisconsin’s status as among a handful of pivotal battleground states for both Democrats and Republicans. Party control has remained divided within the state, though Republicans enjoy a legislative edge. Wisconsin has a Democratic governor, and both parties in the Senate. The state also has a GOP-dominated state legislature, and Wisconsin’s congressional delegation in the House has a 6-2 Republican majority.

Get out and vote!

