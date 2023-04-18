More of Rep. Jerry Nadler’s “Fraudulent Crime Surge”: New Video Shows NYPD Officer Attacked by Suspect with 11 Prior Arrests

Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is a clueless fantasist who claims crime in New York is just an illusion made up for political gain.

Nadler told the The New Post, “We will show the essentially fraudulent nature of what [committee chair] Jim Jordan and company are claiming about the crime rates in New York and compared to other cities, including Republican-led cities.”

Tell that to the police officer that 45-year-old Jose Garcia walked up behind her and smashed in the head with a bottle.

According to law enforcement, Garcia has 11 previous arrests.

The New York Post shared the horrific video originally uploaded to Twitter by @NY_Scoop.

The Post reports: