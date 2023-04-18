More of Rep. Jerry Nadler’s “Fraudulent Crime Surge”: New Video Shows NYPD Officer Attacked by Suspect with 11 Prior Arrests

Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is a clueless fantasist who claims crime in New York is just an illusion made up for political gain.
Nadler told the The New Post, “We will show the essentially fraudulent nature of what [committee chair] Jim Jordan and company are claiming about the crime rates in New York and compared to other cities, including Republican-led cities.”
Tell that to the police officer that 45-year-old Jose Garcia walked up behind her and smashed in the head with a bottle.
According to law enforcement, Garcia has 11 previous arrests.
The New York Post shared the horrific video originally uploaded to Twitter by @NY_Scoop.
Shocking video has emerged showing the moment a brute smacks an NYPD cop in the head with a bottle — before trying to pummel her and her partner.
The new clip, posted on the NYC Scoop Twitter feed, shows the uniformed female cop standing on a busy sidewalk at 231st Street and Broadway in Kingsbridge around 2 p.m. Monday.
Suddenly, 45-year-old Jose Garcia walks up behind her and clocks her on the side of the head with the bottle.
He then charges at her and swings at another cop standing next to her before he is taken to the ground by that officer and at least one other person, the footage shows.
Garcia, of Kingsbridge Heights, was arrested and charged with assault, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment, police said.
The injured cop – who was conducting smoke shop inspections with the New York City Sheriff’s Department when she was attacked – was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was treated and listed in stable condition, according to cops and sources.