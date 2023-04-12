More Ivy League Nonsense: Dartmouth Study Suggests Rise in Home Runs Is Due to Climate Change

The existential threat of manmade global warming continues to threaten Americans. The number of Americans who died last year from global warming/climate change hit another plateau last year with Zero deaths matching the previous year’s number.

Now researchers at the once-acclaimed Dartmouth College are suggesting the global warming is causing more home runs.

They won’t stop with this nonsense until they collapse the US energy sector.

Who pays for this nonsense, China? They certainly benefit from this nonsense. They get more windmill contracts.

CNS News reported: