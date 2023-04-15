Montana Passes Bill to Ban TikTok in the State

On Friday, Montana became the first state to pass a bill banning TikTok. The Montana House voted 54-43 in favor of the legislation. The bill makes it illegal for app stores to allow users the option of downloading the app. It would also be illegal for the company to operate within the state.

If Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signs the bill, it would go into effect in January and would mark the first state to ban the social media app outright.

Senate Bill 419 states, “A BILL FOR AN ACT ENTITLED: “AN ACT BANNING TIKTOK IN MONTANA; PROHIBITING A MOBILE APPLICATION STORE FROM OFFERING THE TIKTOK APPLICATION TO MONTANA USERS; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS; PROVIDING FOR CONTINGENT VOIDNESS; AND PROVIDING A DELAYED EFFECTIVE DATE.”

The New York Post reports: