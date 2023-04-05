Mike Pence Won’t Appeal Obama Judge’s Decision Ordering His Testimony Before Grand Jury in Case Against President Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence won’t appeal a judge’s decision ordering him to testify before a grand jury investigating January 6.

“Vice President Pence will not appeal the Judge’s ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law,” Pence spox Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

Last week Chief Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury about his conversations with President Trump related to January 6.



Judge James Boasberg

This is an unprecedented attack on Trump’s authority and executive privilege which is derived from the constitutional separation of powers.

Special Counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed Mike Pence in February.

Pence argued that as president of the Senate, he was acting as a member of the legislative branch on January 6 and is therefore protected by the DOJ’s demands.

Judge Boasberg ruled that Pence can decline to answer any questions about his time presiding over the senate.

However, Boasberg ordered Pence to testify to the grand jury about his conversations with President Trump, according to a leak to CNN.

Pence previously stated he will appeal this ruling, however he changed his mind and will now comply with the Regime.