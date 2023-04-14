Mike Pence Gets Booed At NRA Convention in Indiana (VIDEO)

by

Former vice president Mike Pence did not receive a warm welcome when he took the stage at the NRA’s annual convention hosted this year in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As soon as Pence walked up to the podium to give his speech the crowd almost immediately started to boo.

In response to the boos, Mike told the crowd “I love you too.”

WATCH:

Ever since leaving the White House, Mike Pence has not shied away from taking shots at Trump on left leaning networks such as CBS and CNN.

So the crowd’s response to Pence shouldn’t come as any surprise.

Pence isn’t the only notable name speaking at the NRA’s convention, President Trump was selected to be the keynote speaker for the convention.

Trump’s speech at the convention will come just 24 hours after he was questioned for 7 hours at New York AG Letitia James’ office over a fraud lawsuit.

Trump Answers Questions For 7 Hours During Deposition in Legal Battle with NY AG Letitia James

 

Other notable speakers who will hit the stage at the National Rifle Association’s convention are Rep. Jim Jordan, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Sen. Mike Braun.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.