Mike Pence Gets Booed At NRA Convention in Indiana (VIDEO)

Former vice president Mike Pence did not receive a warm welcome when he took the stage at the NRA’s annual convention hosted this year in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As soon as Pence walked up to the podium to give his speech the crowd almost immediately started to boo.

In response to the boos, Mike told the crowd “I love you too.”

WATCH:

HAHAHAHAHAHA Mike Pence getting booed at the NRA Convention today. pic.twitter.com/6h32e0b2dt — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

Ever since leaving the White House, Mike Pence has not shied away from taking shots at Trump on left leaning networks such as CBS and CNN.

So the crowd’s response to Pence shouldn’t come as any surprise.

Pence isn’t the only notable name speaking at the NRA’s convention, President Trump was selected to be the keynote speaker for the convention.

Trump’s speech at the convention will come just 24 hours after he was questioned for 7 hours at New York AG Letitia James’ office over a fraud lawsuit.

Other notable speakers who will hit the stage at the National Rifle Association’s convention are Rep. Jim Jordan, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Sen. Mike Braun.