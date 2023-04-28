Megyn Kelly Says Tucker Not Yet Fired by FOX, Sources Tell Her Tucker Can’t Go Anywhere Else Because He’s Still Under Contract (VIDEO)

Megyn Kelly has been a great source of insider information on the whole Tucker Carlson/FOX News fiasco.

According to Kelly and her sources, Tucker has not actually been fired by FOX News. He has been put into a sort of limbo where he is still technically under contract.

This means Tucker can’t go anywhere else until they have worked out an exit deal.

In the video below, she says:

“Tucker’s not fired. That’s my information. That he still needs to negotiate the exit. And that right now he’s not free to launch a podcast or a digital show, or negotiate with other employers at all because he’s still under contract.”

Kelly notes that Tucker Carlson saw FOX News through one of the toughest periods in their entire history and “smashed the ball” out of the park.

She is absolutely puzzled as to why the network would treat their biggest star so badly. Watch:

Former Top Fox News host and insider Megyn Kelly reveals Tucker not actually FIRED from Fox yet— This is what's REALLY happening… pic.twitter.com/0m8qzOxdsV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2023

Here’s more from The Hill:

Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’ Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is saying it was a “terrible move” for Fox News to end its relationship with prime-time host Tucker Carlson. Kelly also said she believed Fox forced the issue, though she acknowledged it was “supposition” on her part. “This is a terrible move by Fox, and it’s a great thing for Tucker Carlson,” Kelly said on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “I don’t know what drove Fox News to make this decision. And it was clearly Fox News’ decision because they’re not letting him say goodbye,” she said. “That’s my supposition. That’s not inside knowledge. … Talk about misjudging your audience yet again.”

FOX News is clearly hoping that this is all going to blow over, but FOX viewers are really angry about it.

Megyn Kelly seems to understand what’s happening better than most people in media. You can watch her whole episode below, if you like: